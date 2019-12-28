Homicide in Hamden: Police find victim shot, slumped in car at gas station

FOR IMPORTANT OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBER INFORMATION
HAMDEN – A man was shot and died in Hamden last night, but where and why remain open questions today.

Police say that at approximately 8:55 p.m. Friday, they responded to the Express Fuel gas station at 1126 Dixwell Avenue, for a reported gunshot victim.

The officers found a male slumped over in the front seat of a Nissan Altima. The male, later identified as 35-year-old Corey Gomes, had been shot at least once. Police say Hamden Fire Rescue and AMR personnel responded and started life-saving efforts. Gomes was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Matthew Barbuto of the Hamden PD Major Crimes Unit, at (203) 287-4807.

