Masked man robs Woodbridge bank at gunpoint, makes getaway on motorcyle

WOODBRIDGE – Police are investigating a bank robbery in Woodbridge.

They say the TD Bank on Amity Road (Route 63) was robbed just before 7 p.m. last night by a masked man brandishing a handgun. Police say he demanded money from the tellers then went outside, hopped on a motorcycle being driven by an accomplice, and fled south on Amity Road towards New Haven.

The motorcycle is described as blue and white. The robber is a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark cap, and bandana.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is urged to call the Woodbridge police department at 203-387-2512.