McGrath files to challenge McConnell in Senate race

FRANKFORT, KY – Democrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

Next year’s Senate race looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign. McGrath said Friday that her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race has given momentum to her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent.

In an interview with The Associated Press, McGrath touted her positions on health care and jobs. Those are the same issues that Andy Beshear highlighted in ousting GOP incumbent Matt Bevin in last month’s election for governor.

Honored to have Martha Layne Collins, the first and only woman governor of Kentucky, and my mom, one of the first women to graduate from UK med school, to sign my papers as I filed to run for Senate. We also stopped by our new governor's office—George liked his big chair. pic.twitter.com/KbMANk4RXf — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 27, 2019

McGrath is 20-year U.S. Marine Corp veteran. She was the first female Marine to fly the F/A-18 on a combat mission. She flew 89 combat missions bombing al-Qaeda and the Taliban, served as a Pentagon liaison to the State Department and USAID, and taught political science at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

McGrath was the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th congressional district in the 2018 election, narrowly losing to Republican incumbent Andy Barr. She declared her candidacy for McConnell’s Senate seat in July.

Democrat Mike Broihier also filed for the Senate race Friday. They join a crowded field of candidates.