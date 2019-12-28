Mild, sunny Saturday, clouds increase Sunday, watching rain/mix overnight into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Meteorologist Matt Scott : Overall, this weekend looks very nice. Both days will be in the 40s, which is above average for this time of year. Saturday will be sunny. Clouds will increase on Sunday as our next storm approaches.

Right now it's dumping 1-2 feet of snow in some parts of the Midwest. For us, the storm will bring quite a bit of rain, an inch or more, starting Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday. Some icing due to freezing rain is possible on the north side of the state. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Northern counties beginning Sunday night. This could be enough to cause some slippery spots inland for the Monday morning commute. But a prolonged period of icing is possible in the hill towns all day Monday. This could be enough to make travel very slippery and could also result in some power outages.

Rain/mix continues into Tuesday afternoon. Luckily, this will all end in time for you to head to New Years Eve plans Tuesday night it will be a dry and comfortable start to 2020.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild & pleasant. High: mid-upper 40s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers develop at night. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Rain, prolonged ice in the northwest and northeast hills. High: Mid 30s - near 40.

NEW YEAR'S EVE: Showers linger into the early afternoon. Then clearing. High: 40s.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: upper 30s to 40.

