New London Police investigating a strong robbery

NEW LONDON – New London Police responded to 189 Bank Street a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a strong robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, about 45-years-old, heavy set, and wearing a gray / black hoodie.

The suspect walked into the location and demanded money before taking money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene on foot with the cash before police could arrive on-scene.

There was not a weapon involved in the incident.

This is an active investigation.

New London Police are encouraging anyone with any information relating to the incident to contact them at 860-447-5269 ext. 0