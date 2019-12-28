× New London Police looking for suspect in Cumberland Farms robbery

NEW LONDON – At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Friday, December 27th, New London Police were dispatched to the Cumberland Farms located at 215 Montauk Avenue for a reported robbery.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with stolen cash prior to the police being notified about the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’6″-9″, about 175-200 pounds, wore a black cloth winter mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Despite a weapon not being shown, the suspect inferred he did have a weapon concealed in his hooded sweatshirt.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-446-5269 ext. 0.