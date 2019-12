× Overnight house fire in Suffield

SUFFIELD – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Lake Road in Suffield. The fire broke out around 2 a.m.

Early reports say firefighters abandoned any interior attack and fell back to a defensive position, pouring water on the structure from the outside.

Water supply has been issue, with the department running a tanker shuttle to get water to the fire.

FOX61 has a crew en route; we’ll bring you live reports beginning at 6am.