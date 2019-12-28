AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Wallingford man arrested for shooting out window of North Haven home with BB gun

Posted 9:27 AM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, December 28, 2019

North Haven Police charged Benjamin Plourde of Wallingford with Reckless Endangerment, Risk of Injury and weapons charges.(North Haven Police Dept.)

NORTH HAVEN – A Wallingford man is charged with firing a BB gun at a home in North Haven.

Police say that about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a resident of Coventry Circle reported that someone in a white pickup truck fired several rounds from a BB gun at their house, breaking a window.

Police developed a suspect, Benjamin Plourde of Wallingford, and later arrested him while he was trying to return to his home. Plourde was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, and Illegal Possession (< 1/2 oz marijuana.)

Police say the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the community.

