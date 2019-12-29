2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital. She said a third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed,” he said.