ATTENTION OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

Posted 2:41 PM, December 29, 2019, by , and

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital. She said a third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male.

CNN reported that the three were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, citing Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed,” he said.

Google Map for coordinates 32.759774 by -97.459099.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.