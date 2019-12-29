× Bicyclist struck in Westbrook has died; State Police identify ‘person of interest’ in hit-and-run

WESTBROOK – Connecticut State Police say that John Ingalls, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike Christmas Eve, had died. He was 39 years old.

Police were called at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured person lying in the road. Police determined that Ingalls had been riding when he was struck from the rear by vehicle traveling west on Spencer Plains Road. They vehicle left the scene.

Ingalls was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, but police say he died on Saturday.

“Troop F and the Connecticut State Police wish to pass on their deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time,” police said in a release. “With the help of the media, social media and concerned citizens, Troopers and Major Crime Detectives have developed strong leads in this case. Evidence has been collected and a person of interest has been developed. We anticipate an arrest warrant will be applied for in the near future in this case as we continue to collect and analyze evidence.”

Police identified the suspect vehicle as a gray or silver Acura MDX from 2007-2009.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident are urged to contact Troop F, at 860-399-2100.