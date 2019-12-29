Bus slides sideways down icy Minnesota road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we prepare for some potentially icy weather in Connecticut, here's some video to remind you just how dangerous icy weather can be.

A driver recorded this school bus sliding sideways downhill on an icy road in Minnesota. It happened Friday near Eden Prairie, as the storm that will hit us Sunday night made its way across the Midwest.

Neil Marriott, who recorded the video, says the bus eventually came to a stop, and then went on its way.

A Twitter user says she's a hockey coach who was on the bus with her team, and everyone was okay, thanks to the bus driver -- whom she says is a hero.

As for the car driver, he said he had no problems getting around in his Tesla Model S all-wheel drive -- as long as he went five miles an hour.

But the driver said the ice did keep him from going to work.