First Night Hartford gearing up to welcome 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Looking for a family fun activity on s? Check out the annual First Night Hartford celebration.

This is the event's 31st year, but there are new activities every year.

Events start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and include activities like ice skating and crafts and of course the first of two fireworks shows at 6pm.

Admission into the festivities is the purchase of a button.

The event's coordinator, Jeff Devereux, visited the FOX61 Morning News on Sunday, and told our Ashley Afonso that this year's event features a special partnership.

"We also have a wonderful partnership with the Wolf Pack," he said. "If you get your ticket to the Wolf Pack you also get a button for First Night. So you can have a wonderful winter day here in Hartford on Tuesday night."

This year, First Night will kick off a day early, with a celebration of one of Hartford's great jazz musicians. "The Life and Times of Nat Reeves" will be celebrated with a special concert at the Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art on Monday night.

You can find out more at www.FirstNightHartford.org