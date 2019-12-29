North Haven Police take DUI suspect into custody
NORTH HAVEN – North Haven Police have taken a suspect from a July 9, 2019 DUI into custody.
Christine Evans-Bradley, 46, from Norwich, is charged with Second Degree Assault with a Motor vehicle, DUI, and Violation of a Traffic Control Signal.
On the date of the incident, Evans-Bradley traveled through an intersection, struck a vehicle, and collided with a metal utility pole.
The victim suffered several broken ribs and a fractured scapula.
Officers on-scene had suspicion that the operator that initiated the collisions was under the influence of alcohol.
After obtaining a search warrant, with assistance from the Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, officers learned that the driver was three-times over the legal limit to drive a vehicle.
Evans-Bradley was taken into custody on December 27, 2019 and was held on a $50,000 bond.