$50,000 reward offered for information in Stratford fatal shooting

STRATFORD — Stratford Police say a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of two shooting suspects.

On January 12th, 2019, police said 30-year-old Bridgeport resident Eduardo Concepcion was shot and killed in his car by two unknown assailants. According to police, the suspects approached Concepcion’s car, parked on Regency Terrace, around 2:30 in the morning.

Police said after an exchange of words, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot striking, Concepcion. The two suspects then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspects are wearing dark clothing, with one of them seen wearing bright white sneakers. Both suspects ran on Peace Street towards Thompson Street.

The reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Therina at the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4128.