AP Source: New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 24: Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants walks on the sidelines during their preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur.

The once-proud franchise took a step back by winning four games in a season marked by a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.

Shurmur was released one day after the Giants failed to play the spoiler role and saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-17 to win the NFC East.

The four-time Super Bowl champions finished with a 4-12 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

