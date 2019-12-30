Bridgeport BOE member and wife arraigned on charges, including impersonating cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY - A member of the Bridgeport Board of Education was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday, accused of, among other things, attempting to kidnap his 21 year old stepson, while impersonating a police officer.

Christopher Taylor, a member of the Bridgeport Board of Education, and his wife, Stacy Taylor, both appeared before a Derby judge, facing multiple charges stemming from an incident at her 21 year old son’s Seymour apartment, which police allege she gained access to under false pretenses on Nov. 23.

"Stacy went into the apartment and pretended to be a police officer," said Seymour's Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi. "She Tried to get the victim to come out."

Stacy Taylor allegedly grabbed one of her sons arms and put it behind his back and escorted him out into the parking lot of the apartment complex trying to get him to come with her and her husband, Chris Taylor.

"Once the victim saw Chris, he basically stopped and didn’t want to bother with the mother and Chris," said Rinaldi.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Stacy Taylor's son told police that her husband tried to force him into their car and, after they got into a brief struggle, the son walked back toward his apartment.

"And Chris insinuated he had a gun and that he would shoot him, but he never showed a gun," according to Rinaldi.

The affidavit states that Chris and Stacy Taylor were trying to get her son away from his girlfriend, who the Taylor's accused of illegal drug activity.

"We looked into it and we didn’t find anything to justify it," Rinaldi noted.

Among Chris and Stacy Taylor’s charges are impersonation of a police officer and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Chris Taylor was also charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping with a firearm, threatening and assault. Both cases were transferred to Milford Superior Court, where the couple is scheduled to appear January 14.

Chris Taylor is the third member of the Bridgeport Board of Education to face criminal charges in 2019.