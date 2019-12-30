Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While most of us in CT will have a chilly rainfall today, a few towns in northern CT (especially Litchfield County) may be dealing with freezing rain & ice. Assume it’s icy out there and give plenty of extra time to get around if you’re heading out and about. Temperatures will hover right around freezing all day for the northern reaches of the state, especially the higher elevations above 500 feet.

Winds will get gusty at times today with a few gusts from the east at around 30-40 mph, and consistent wind 10-25 mph. It’s a rainy, chilly, and breezy day out there!

Tonight, there may be leftover slick spots with lows in the 30s and lingering showers.

We’re wrapping up 2019 on Tuesday, and the weather will quiet down significantly for the final day of the year. Temperatures will be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies overall.

For New Year’s Eve, there may be a few scattered snow showers as we count down to 2020. Little to no accumulation is expected, but there may be a few areas of “mood snow” out there at times.

We start off the New Year with tranquil weather as temperatures stay in the 40s and sunshine breaks out across CT.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Chilly rain, with icy spots in the northwest and northeastern CT hills. Highs: 33-40.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off. Still a few icy spots in northern CT. Lows: 30-35.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Precipitation ends in the morning; then afternoon clearing. High: 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: upper 30s to 40.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. High: mid 40s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

