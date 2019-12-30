× Coventry house fire kills one occupant, seriously injures another

COVENTRY — Officials say one person was killed following a house fire in Coventry.

Just before midnight, Coventry Police along with the North Coventry Fire Department, the Coventry Volunteer Fire Association, and several surrounding town mutual air fire departments were called to 821 main street on the report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found one person outside the home with serious burns. Firefighters went inside the home and found a second person. They were removed from the home and crews attempted first aid, but they were later pronounced dead on the scene.

The person with serious burns was taken to Hartford Hospital.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating. The Coventry Police Department asks the public to avoid Main Street in this area as the investigation will take several hours.