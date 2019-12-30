× East Haven juveniles arrested for burglarizing neighborhood cars

EAST HAVEN – A little after 1:00 a.m. on December 29th, East Haven Police were dispatched to the Branhaven Drive area for reports of a suspicious male in dark clothing, walking up people’s driveways.

As officers arrived in the area, they encountered a red Toyota Rav4 pulled to the side of the road with the engine running and lights off.

As they approached the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed, almost crashing into a police cruiser.

The Rav4 continued westbound on Foxon Road. An officer was able to get behind the suspect, obtaining a license plate number, and revealing it was a stolen vehicle out of Hamden.

The vehicle was initially reported stolen on December 28th.

On searching the Branhaven Drive area, officers apprehended two male juvenile suspects.

Both juveniles admitted to being in the stolen vehicle prior to getting dropped off in the neighborhood and stated the fleeing car was their ride home.

No additional suspects were located after a State Police K-9 searched the area.

Both juveniles were placed under arrest and transported to East Haven Police Department for processing.

They were both charged with four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the First Degree, and four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree. Both were handed over to their respective guardians and are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on January 7, 2020.

It was determined that approximately four vehicles at four different residences were entered with various items stolen.

It was also learned that all of the vehicles were left unlocked.