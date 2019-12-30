× Mass. State Police: Wethersfield man arrested, charged after throwing knife during road-rage incident

AUBURN — A Wethersfield man is facing multiple charges after Massachusetts State Police say he threw a knife at a car during a road-rage incident, injuring the occupants.

Police say around 9 p.m. Sunday, they received a report of a road-rage incident involving two drivers traveling westbound on I-90 (Mass Pike) in Auburn. The caller stated a knife was thrown at the car, causing injuries to him and his passenger.

State Police was able to find the suspect vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and pulled it over on the highway. Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Wethersfield resident Joshua Garrey.

During interviews, State Police learned that one of the vehicles cut off another on the highway. That action led to lights being flashed, hand gestures, and ‘brake checks’. Police say at one point, Garrey threw a folding pocket knife at the driver of the other car who had their driver’s side window rolled down. According to police, the knife entered the car, injuring a 22-year-old man and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, both from Middletown.

Both of them sustained minor injuries, police say, and were able to seek medical treatment on their own.

Garrey was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Following too closely

Throwing an object on a highway

Failure to use care and caution

Garrey was released on a $500 bail and will be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date.