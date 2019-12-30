ATTENTION OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS
New Haven teen in ICE detention is granted asylum

Posted 7:52 PM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26PM, December 30, 2019

Mario Aguilar

NEW HAVEN – Wilbur Cross High School student Mario Aguilar Castanon, 18, has been granted asylum, sources say.

Aguilar has been in ICE custody since September, when he was arrested at court while fighting misdemeanor charges.

The student has been living with a family member in New Haven since he left Guatemala at age 16 due to allegedly being beaten because he did not join a local gang.

Aguilar was held at an ICE detention facility up in Massachusetts.

There were several rallies held for Mario Aguilar during his time being detained up until his release today.

An official statement from Aguilar’s attorneys is expected at some point tomorrow.

