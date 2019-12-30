× New London Police release Silver Alert for 58-year-old man

NEW LONDON – New London Police released a Silver Alert today for Thomas Doolan, 58, who has been missing since December 6th.

Doolan is 5’10” and weights about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has gone missing from New London, his exact last location being unknown at this time.

No clothing description was given.

If anyone has any information on Doolan’s location, please contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.