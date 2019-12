× North Branford Police make arrest for Sexual Assault

NORTH BRANFORD – North Branford Police arrested Michael Colello, 30, today for three different charges.

Colello is charged with Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree, Injury / Risk Impairing Morals, and Risk of Injury.

He is being held on $25,000 court set bond and will be arraigned tomorrow, December 31, in New Haven.