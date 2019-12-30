× North Haven PD investigating possible armed robbery

NORTH HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report of a possible armed robbery that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the possible incident happened around 9 p.m. at Hansen Park. The suspect’s vehicle is reported to be a red, older model SUV/wagon.

Police say the vehicle was followed by a witness to the area of Roarke Road and Mill Road. From there, the witness reportedly heard what they believed to be several gunshots coming from the vehicle.

The witness then stopped following the suspect’s vehicle and drove to police headquarters.

Police say at this time, no robbery victim has come forward.

Anyone who may have heard, seen, or has surveillance footage which may be helpful in this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Cliff Hill at 203-239-5321 X247