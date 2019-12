× Norwalk Police looking for a theft suspect

NORWALK – Norwalk Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the male shown.

On December 24th, the suspect stole $5,000 from an elderly victim.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 203-854-3181.

Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 or at norwalkpd.com