Police: Man pulls out gun, sexually assaults woman in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Jaimes Trinidad-Baez was arrested December 26 after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun before he sexually assaulted her.

Police said that they responded to a condo complex for a 911 hang up late afternoon on December 25. It was said that “he got a gun,” was heard before the phone hung up on police.

Trinidad-Baez,44, had left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect told police that Trinidad-Baez came to their home to deliver a gift for their child. An argument began and Trinidad-Baez pulled a gun out. He then groped the victim.

The victim ran from the condo and tried to lock themselves inside Trinidad-Baez’s car. They were pulled out by Trinidad-Baez. The suspect then ran inside and locked the door.

Trinidad-Baez tried to get in, but left before officers arrived. He was eventually caught the next day by Hartford police.

The suspect bonded out and was promptly picked up by South Windsor police. Trinidad-Baez was arraigned December 30. Hartford police were able to find the weapon in question. It was identified as a BB gun.

Trinidad-Baez is facing multiple charges including reckless endangerment in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree, and two counts of rick of injury to a child.