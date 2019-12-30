× Several new Connecticut laws to take effect on January 1

HARTFORD — A new year and inevitably new laws, notably new tax laws will go into effect January 1.

According the Hartford Courant, more than two dozen laws will begin in the next year. They will vary from a sales tax expansion to fewer trips to the DMV.

The main concern for many residents of Connecticut has been the issue of tolls across the state. A transportation bill has not been voted on, though special sessions have been held in effort to do so.

The 6.35% sales tax will be expanded to new goods and services, such as parking, laundry, and safety apparel.

Connecticut residents will also have eight, rather than six, years between license renewals. Registration renewals will expand from every two years to every three years.

Health insurance policies will expand their coverage to include breast ultrasounds for women who are 40 and older, regardless of family or personal history.

Hearing aids are the other big change to the health insurance area. The new law changes the previous 24-month, $1,000 limit previously held on hearing aid coverage to covering one hearing aid per ear within a two-year window, regardless of cost.

Courts are now able to appoint “receivers” to rehabilitate abandoned properties in cities and towns with populations of at least 35,000 people. A party can petition the court to take over a property if it has been vacant for at least 12 months, has not been recently bought or put up for sale, and there is no foreclosure and at least three problematic building conditions.

These are just the highlights of a litany of new laws taking affect with the new year.