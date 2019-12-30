× Southington Police search for suspect caught on camera setting a vehicle on fire

SOUTHINGTON — Police are looking for video and information after a suspect set a vehicle on fire.

Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, police say they and the Southington Fire Department were called to 325 Hart Street on a report of a vehicle fire.

Police say an investigation led to the home’s surveillance system. The camera captured a person approaching the front door of the home with what appeared to be a water bottle-type object. The suspect is then seen pouring a liquid in various areas between the front door of the home and the vehicle, according to police. Then, the suspect pours the liquid onto the vehicle before setting it on fire. As the vehicle erupted into flames, police say the suspect was seen leaving in an easterly direction.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident, and working on obtaining video footage that may be available in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective James Armack at 860-378-1649