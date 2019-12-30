State Police: Man crashes in Groton after reaching speeds over 100 mph, live-streaming on phone

ATTENTION OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS
Posted 10:56 AM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, December 30, 2019

GROTON -- A driver was not seriously injured after crashing a car Saturday in Groton while speeding and live-streaming.

According to police, the driver was live-streaming himself driving over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge while driving over 100 mph. The speed limit for the bridge is 55 mph.

The video shows the driver going to take a sharp curve, then crashing. Police said that the driver impacted with a metal beam on I-95 northbound exit 85 off-ramp.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Police remind drivers that speeding and live-streaming while driving is not only extremely dangerous and also illegal.

 

