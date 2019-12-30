West Hartford Jewish community holds rally against hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD — A rally was held as the various faith communities gathered to stand in solidarity against hatred.

This comes after a series of attacks across the US against the Jewish community with the most recent incident in New York where a man went on a violent rampage during a Hanukkah celebration.

The faith community in Connecticut says it’s will not stand by and do nothing while hate is being spread and with this most recent act of violence they say coming together is more important than ever before.

“Hate has no home in Connecticut, but we are welcoming state,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz

The rally held in West Hartford mentioned the most recent incident of an attack against a faith-based community.

37-year-old Grafton Thomas was said by police to use a large machete-like weapon and went on a violent rampage at a Hanukkah celebration at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY.

Thomas is now charged with several counts of federal hate crimes including attempted murder.

State leaders say they hope the Jewish community its and other faith-based community keeps their hope.

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden said, “We can not lose faith, we can not hope particularly in this season of hope and renewal when the forces of hate and decisiveness in our country would rise and have its ugly head rear again.”

Earlier this year a bill was introduced in the state to provide $5 million to help fund security around places of worship.

Parties from both sides of the aisle hope to have the bill passed by January.

Derek Slap who is the CT State Senator (West Hartford) said, “I will say that there are a few people who would be critical and say this is not how a state has been us money and we all know that we all have financial challenges… I would say that I couldn’t think of anything more worthy for the state to spend money on people who want to worship, who want to congregate in strengthen our community.”

FOX61 spoke to a few members of the temple who came out to the rally and they say this latest act of violence will not deter them from celebrating their way of life and will keep moving forward.

Gary Jones said, “Hate doesn’t stand a chance. When good people rise up and Stan to give a state, once you have people rise against hate the less likely we are in the future to have a need for these kinds of gatherings.”

Faith-based leaders say they will continue to practice enhanced safety measures going forward, but will always hope for a better tomorrow.