75-year-old Plainfield woman killed following fire, heavy smoke in home

PLAINFIELD — Police say a 75-year-old woman was killed following a fire and heavy smoke inside a home.

According to police, the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 5 Charlotte Drive. When firefighters and an ambulance arrived, the fire had already been extinguished but the house was filled with heavy smoke.

Police say they were two occupants of the residents, a 51-year-old man, and a 75-year-old woman.

According to the man, the woman was still inside the home on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive. First responders attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The man was evaluated at the scene for several burns.

The Plainfield Fire Marshall’s Office responded to the scene and later requested the State Police Fire Investigation and Explosion Unit to help determine the cause of the fire.

At this time this case is still open and under investigation. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804.