Bloomfield PD: Persons of interest identified after shooting in front of Stop & Shop

BLOOMFIELD -- Bloomfield Police say they've identified two people of interest following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are looking for:

Jorge Rodriguez-Dones, age 23, Hispanic male, 5’7” 180 lbs. Black hair Brown eyes; Known to have lived on Vine St Hartford and Risley St Hartford

Ninoshka Rivera, age 29, Hispanic female, 5’4” 100 lbs, Brown hair Brown eyes; Known to have lived on Vine St Hartford and Babcock St Hartford

Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle: Gray 2019 Toyota Corolla bearing New York registration JBY2352

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop & Shop, located at 335 Cottage Grove Road. Police said two men got into an argument, and when they parted ways, one of the men went inside the car and drew a pistol. Several shots were fired, according to police, but only a window was shattered. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, persons of interest, or the suspect vehicle, they are asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.