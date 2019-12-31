Hartford ringing in the new year at First Night celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --The countdown to 2020 is on and many celebrating in the Capital City at the 31st annual First Night Hartford Celebration.

Thousands ringing in the new year at Bushnell Park during the event as residents from across the state took part in arts and crafts, carousel rides, board games, musical performances and ice skating at the Winterfest Rink.

“The skates are free, the ice is free, you just come here with a great attitude and enjoy the winter weather and enjoy being outdoors on a wonderful winter night,” said Winterfest Rink Director Bob Crawford.

“We loved it everyone had fun , we loved the fireworks, it was an awesome show, the kids loved the finale, we rode the carousel , just nice interacting with all the different people,” said Hamden resident Shaynise Rose.

The event kicked off at 2 p.m. and ran all the way till midnight and the decent temperatures on Tuesday made the perfect night to spend the final hours of 2019.

“Hoping to see the fireworks and have a good time just you know enjoying the warm weather, at least it's not so cold, ” Rocky Hill resident Gina Pycaro said.