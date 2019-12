× Man found dead in Greenwich Point

GREENWICH – A man, believed to be in his 70’s, was found dead at Greenwich Point on December 30.

Police discovered the body a short distance away from a car that was left unattended with its doors open during a rainstorm.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification from the next of kin.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but foul play is not suspected at this time.