Missing Enfield woman found dead in Suffield nearly 2 months after reported missing
ENFIELD — A sad update: Ondine Frohberg, an Enfield woman who went missing on November 1st, was found dead in Suffield.
Enfield Police say 64-year-old Frohberg was found deceased in a canal, located off the Connecticut River.
Frohberg was last seen walking westbound on Route 190 in the area of the I-91 overpasses on November 1st around 1:30 p.m.
Police had said Frohberg reportedly suffered from medical conditions such as cognitive disability, a concern that had gotten the Enfield community’s attention.
The community rallied together to try and help find Frohberg after she was reported missing, the colder temperatures a growing concern.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not reported a cause of death at this time.
42.002718 -72.544145