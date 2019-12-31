× Missing Enfield woman found dead in Suffield nearly 2 months after reported missing

ENFIELD — A sad update: Ondine Frohberg, an Enfield woman who went missing on November 1st, was found dead in Suffield.

Enfield Police say 64-year-old Frohberg was found deceased in a canal, located off the Connecticut River.

Frohberg was last seen walking westbound on Route 190 in the area of the I-91 overpasses on November 1st around 1:30 p.m.

Police had said Frohberg reportedly suffered from medical conditions such as cognitive disability, a concern that had gotten the Enfield community’s attention.

The community rallied together to try and help find Frohberg after she was reported missing, the colder temperatures a growing concern.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not reported a cause of death at this time.

