New Year’s Eve: Precipitation ends in the morning; afternoon clearing

Rain showers are winding down this morning, and our weather will be improving during the day. Treated roads should generally be ok for the morning commute, but untreated surfaces could turn icy.

After a lingering early morning shower, the rest of the final day of 2019 looks quiet. Temperatures will be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies overall.

For New Year's Eve, there may be a few scattered snow showers as we count down to 2020. Little to no accumulation is expected, but there may be a few areas of "mood snow" out there at times.

We start off the New Year with tranquil weather as temperatures stay in the 40s and sunshine breaks out across CT.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Precipitation ends in the morning; then afternoon clearing. High: 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few scattered flurries. Mainly quiet for midnight! Lows: 30s.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: upper 30s to 40.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. High: mid 40s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

