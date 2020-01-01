× Coast Guard searching for 5 missing crew members after Alaskan crab boat sinks

The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for five crew members who were on a crab fishing vessel that sank Tuesday off Sutwik Island.

Two crew members were rescued, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The Scandies Rose sank at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 130-foot crab fishing vessel was from Dutch Harbor, the Coast Guard said.

“We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area,” Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center, said.

The area had 15- to 20-foot seas, winds in excess of 40 mph, and 1-mile visibility, the Coast Guard said.

Crews in an MH-60 helicopter and an HC-130 airplane assisted in the rescue of the two crew members who were in a life raft.

A Coast Guard cutter was headed to the search area.

The crab fishing vessel’s last known position was 170 miles southwest of the Coast Guard air station in Kodiak.

The crew of the crab fishing vessel Time Bandit, which has appeared on the show “Deadliest Catch,” tweeted that it was thinking about the Scandies Rose.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the Scandies Rose, and ask for prayers for their Captain and crew and for the Coast Guard team who continues to search for the missing crew members,” they wrote.