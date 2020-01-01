Fireworks to blame for Austin apartment fire

Sixteen people were displaced after the illegal use of fireworks caused an apartment fire.

Author: KVUE News Staff

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites are out of their home on New Year’s Day after a fire in the Mueller district was started by fireworks.

It happened at the Mueller City View Apartments on Reinli Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department reported $450,000 worth of damage but no one was hurt.

According to investigators, people using fireworks illegally started the fire.

The Red Cross is now helping the 10 adults, six children and one dog who were displaced from four apartments.

The illegal use of fireworks is a Class C misdemeanor.

People at the complex say this is the box of fireworks that started the fire. It happened this morning around 12:30 a.m. Red Cross says 10 adults, 6 kids, and 1 dog were displaced from 4 apartments. pic.twitter.com/5uhUBe3OY0 — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) January 1, 2020