Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passes away

NEW YORK – Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has passed away at the age of 77 today from a brain hemorrhage he suffered on December 12.

Stern was the commissioner of the association from 1984 up until his retirement in 2014.

The former commissioner expanded the league by seven teams, increased player wages, and significantly increased television revenues.

Among the NBA, Stern was also the founding body behind the WNBA in 1997. Stern was also induceted into the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 for his 50+ years of service to the association.

Stern graduated from Rutgers before getting his law degree from Columbia University in 1966.

The NBA released an official statement on the Commissioner Emeritus’ passing on Twitter: