Justin Elicker sworn in as New Haven mayor

Justin Elicker is now New Haven’s mayor, sworn in during a ceremony on January 1st.

Elicker says his administration will be accessible and he encourages the public to reach out, which they already are.

“There’s a lot of things that need fixing,” said Constantine Gooden, of New Haven. “We need more work.”

“Hopefully this guy, this Elicker guy could stick to what he says and you know we can just fix the roads,” said Keith Bryant, of the Headz Up Barbershop on Whalley Ave.

Among those that attended the packed Elicker victory celebration last night was a woman, who is a staunch supporter for three-term Mayor Toni Harp (D-New Haven). She wanted to make certain Elicker knee what her neighborhood needs.

“If he’s going to be the Mayor, he’s going to be the person that we actually have to work with and I need to make sure that he sees us and that he is looking at the things that we need,” said Barbara Vereen of New Haven.

While Elicker promises to be responsive to the resident’s concerns, he asks for patience in a city full of challenges, including finances. So, he’s already been in touch with the mayors in Hartford, Waterbury, and Bridgeport

“Major cities in Connecticut are really struggling financially and if we work together as a team we are way more likely to get things done for our cities,” said Elicker.

Another issue that’s come up: the turmoil in the Board of Education, which doesn’t only include the recent buyout of now-former Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carol Birks.

“There’s been the elimination of teachers positions, guidance counselors, librarian positions,” Elicker said. “There was a debacle with the transportation system.”

And, the city is on its fourth Superintendent of Schools in three years.

“There’s been, frankly, a lot of drama and disruption in the Board of Education and what’s very important is that we have some stability,” said Elicker, who senses will happen under the direction of Interim Superintendent Dr. Illene Tracy.

In early November, Elicker announced his transition team. It is composed of 25 people with a diverse range of experience. “What was important to me is to bring people of all backgrounds and all levels of experience together,” said Elicker.

His team includes three co-chairs and two facilitators. They are all women. “It’s important for me as a white man to make sure I am engaging women and people of color and people who come from many backgrounds,” said Elicker.

One of those women is a very familiar name. State Rep. Robyn Porter. She has five years of experience in state government. She was a leader on passage of the minimum wage increase and paid family leave. She chairs the Labor Committee.

“Workforce is going to be important to me. Workforce development and how we can work together with our union sisters and brothers to make sure that the people in our communities who need to be employed are gainfully and sustainably employed,” said Porter.

Sarah Miller is also a Co-Chair. She’s a community education advocate.

“We really want to create a process that is not just about coming up with policy but about connecting people with each other and with decision making in the city,” said Miller.

The team is holding two public meeting and launching a community survey. The Mayor-Elect said he’s already begun reaching out to supporters of Mayor Toni Harp to unite the city. “At the end of the day we are all on the same page with bringing New Haven in a direction that impacts and improves education and to make sure our budget is fixed and to make sure we are providing opportunities for people who are struggling in the city,” said Elicker.

Elicker beat Harp and took more than 70% of the vote. He will be sworn in January 1st. He campaigned on change and plans to create more affordable housing, invest in education and create a transparent, accessible government.

