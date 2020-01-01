× Killingly K-9 locates suspects of a home invasion, shooting

KILLINGLY – On December 31 around 5:30 p.m., Broko the K-9 located the suspects that were involved in a home invasion / shooting.

Broko tracked for over 1/8 of a mile where he alerted the front door of a residence and the two suspects were located inside.

One suspect, a 17-year-old male, admitted to shooting the victims with a pellet / BB gun.

One of the victims was shot in the right eye while the other was shot on the wrist.

Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop D.