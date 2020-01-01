× New London PD: Man arrested for robbery, attempted burglary after two incidents

NEW LONDON — Police say 38-year-old Luis Galan was arrested and charged following two incidents of robbery and attempted burglary.

According to police, Galan was charged with the bank robbery of Chelsea Groton Savings bank on Montauk Avenue on December 19th. Galan was arrested by warrant, charging him with Robbery 2nd and Larceny 5th on Tuesday, held on a $75,000 bond.

Police say additionally, Galan was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd, Criminal Attempt/Burglary 3rd, and Criminal Trespassing 1st in connection for an incident that happened on Montauk Avenue right before his first arrest. Police did not specify what that incident was. Galan was held on an additional $25,000.

Police continue to investigate the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-447-5269 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPHDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411)