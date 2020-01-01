Partly sunny and breezy to start the new year

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Happy New Year! We’re starting off 2020 with quiet weather as temperatures top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine during the day, but the clouds may filter in at times this afternoon. There also is the chance for a flurry or brief snow shower as lake effect snow in New York State may hold together just long enough to lead to a few snowflakes flying.

We have another quiet day on tap for Thursday as temperatures top out in the low/mid 40s across CT.

Warmer temperatures, along with some rain arrive Friday into Saturday. Precipitation could end as snow briefly heading into Sunday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny, breezy.  High: 35-40.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers. High: mid 40s

SATURDAY: Rain.  High: Near 50.

SUNDAY: Chance early AM snow. Then clearing, cooler. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

