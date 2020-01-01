Partly sunny and breezy to start the new year

Happy New Year! We’re starting off 2020 with quiet weather as temperatures top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine during the day, but the clouds may filter in at times this afternoon. There also is the chance for a flurry or brief snow shower as lake effect snow in New York State may hold together just long enough to lead to a few snowflakes flying.

We have another quiet day on tap for Thursday as temperatures top out in the low/mid 40s across CT.

Warmer temperatures, along with some rain arrive Friday into Saturday. Precipitation could end as snow briefly heading into Sunday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 35-40.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers. High: mid 40s

SATURDAY: Rain. High: Near 50.

SUNDAY: Chance early AM snow. Then clearing, cooler. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

