The first Connecticut babies born on January 1st, 2020

Meet these adorable New Year babies! They were born in the hours just after the clock ticked over to January 1st, 2020:

Yale-New Haven Hospital welcomed Iziah at 12:56 a.m. to Heath & Tianna! Welcome to the new year!

At Hartford Hospital, Hallie and Patrick welcomed Oakley at 2:30 a.m.! Happy New Year!

And at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Everly arrived fashionably late (expected on December 22nd), but was just in time for New Year’s! Everly was born at 2:42 a.m. to parents Rachel and Stephen! A very happy New Year for the family!