The first Connecticut babies born on January 1st, 2020

Posted 3:39 PM, January 1, 2020, by

Meet these adorable New Year babies! They were born in the hours just after the clock ticked over to January 1st, 2020:

Yale-New Haven Hospital welcomed Iziah at 12:56 a.m. to Heath & Tianna! Welcome to the new year!

At Hartford Hospital, Hallie and Patrick welcomed Oakley at 2:30 a.m.! Happy New Year!

And at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Everly arrived fashionably late (expected on December 22nd), but was just in time for New Year’s! Everly was born at 2:42 a.m. to parents Rachel and Stephen! A very happy New Year for the family!

 

