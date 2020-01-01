× Waterbury Police investigating reports of shots fired

WATERBURY – Waterbury Police are investigation reports of shots fired in the area of Bishop Street and Crownbrook Drive.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. from multiple sources making a complain of audible gunfire.

On arrival, police located several empty cartridge casings in the road. There were no victims of gunfire located at the scene and none arrived at the area hospitals seeking treatment.

Two black males wearing dark clothing were seen shooting handguns towards the area of Bishop and Bronson Streets, but it is unknown what they were shooting at.

The two suspects got into a unknown make / model sedan or SUV and departed the area.

This is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this is urged to contact Waterbury Police Detectives at 203-574-6941.