Watertown Police look for suspect in vape shop burglary

OAKVILLE – On December 30th at about 6:45 p.m, Watertown Police responded to the report of an alarm going off at Brass City vape located at 1760 Watertown Avenue.

Responding officers noticed the front door was damaged and acquired evidence that a burglary had occurred.

Video surveillance was viewed and a suspect was observed breaking the front door, gaining entry, and stealing multiple items from the business.

The suspect is believed to be a large-framed white or Hispanic male with dark hair that covered the back of his neck and a beard.

The suspect fled an unknown direction on foot.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Ferrucci of the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 860-945-9440 for an anonymous cash reward.