West Haven man arrested in connection with assault, armed robbery at motel; 2nd suspect sought

WEST HAVEN — Police say 33-year-old Timothy Frye of West Haven was arrested and charged in connection with an assault, armed robbery at a motel.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Super 8 Motel located at 7 Kimberly Avenue.

When officers arrived, they met with two men and a juvenile female.

Police learned during their investigation that Frye, another unknown black male suspect, and the juvenile, rented a room at the motel.

Two additional male subjects (one who had brought an AR-15 long rifle) arrived at the motel with the intent of meeting the juvenile female, police said.

Police said during the course of their interactions, one of the visiting men was reportedly struck in the head with the butt of a handgun by Frye, and the rifle he brought with him was reportedly taken at gunpoint.

Both Frye and the other suspect ran from the scene before police could arrive.

West Haven police were able to find and arrest Frye at a home in New Haven. The AR-15 long rifle has not been recovered at this time.

Frye has been charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit / Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Theft of a Firearm

Threatening in the First Degree

Carry Pistol without permit

Assault in the third degree

Possession of an Assault weapon

Possession of a banned magazine

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more arrests.

Police also provided a picture of the other suspect, captured by motel surveillance. Police ask anyone who has information related to the incident and/or the identity of the suspect, please call West Haven Police at 203-937-3905.