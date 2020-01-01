Westport Dog Teaches Kids About Acceptance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT - Piglet, a double dapple Dachshund, born deaf and blind, is giving back to the community through the Piglet Mindset.

Adopted by Melissa Shapiro and her husband, Piglet quickly gained national attention through Instagram, with the account gaining one-hundred and seventy-thousand follows and climbing.

Melissa Shapiro explained the Piglet mindset “the piglet mindset educational outreach that we have that really revolves around the lesson plans and PowerPoint we have online there’s texts showing how he overcomes and challenges and faces his challenges with a positive attitude. So, growth mindset is about that using what you have and propelling yourself forward rather being stuck at what you don’t have”

Now, through a series of PowerPoint presentations found on Piglets website and school visits, Piglet is teaching children about inclusion, acceptance and kindness.

This is something Piglet experiences everyday with his six furry brothers and sisters, “it's an authentic thing that is actually happening and it catches the kids in a very special way compared to if they just read about it in a story because this is a real story happening.”

Shapiro explained, “he is really owned what he has...his sense of smell touch and taste he has learned how to use them in an optimal way versus they can smell like he but he knows how to use to help him overcome what he doesn't have and what he can’t do.”

You can also find Piglet merchandise and links to some of the presentations here: https://www.pinkpigletpuppy.org/