× 14 people displaced in New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters responded to a home on Howard Avenue Thursday evening.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and 14 adults were displaced.

The fire was placed under control by first responders.

The injuries sustain by the victims are said not to be serious.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

It is not known what started the fire and investigation is underway.