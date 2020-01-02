AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germnay, Wednesday Jan 1, 2020. A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities said. (Alexander Forstreuter/dpa via AP)

GERMANY — Three women are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns blamed for igniting a fire that destroyed an ape house at a zoo.

More than 30 animals died in the blaze at Krefeld Zoo that began in the first minutes of the new year.

Police say the three local women — a mother and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60  went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day.

Prosecutors say the women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson.

The offense can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

